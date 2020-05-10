A Columbia man was arrested early Sunday on charges of domestic assault and obstructing government operations after he barricaded himself in a residence on Willowbrook Road.

In a news release, Columbia police wrote that Montreil Donell Johnson, 34, of Columbia, was spotted by officers, who were “aware there was probable cause” to arrest Johnson for domestic assault in the second degree from an April 23 incident.

According to the release, officers approached Johnson, but he fled to a nearby home and refused to exit.

After multiple attempts to persuade Johnson to leave the home voluntarily, police said, a SWAT team made its way inside just before 4 a.m. and found him unconscious and hiding in a clothes dryer. He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation then booked to the Boone County Jail.

The Columbia Police Crisis Negotiation Team, Boone County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit, and the Columbia Police SWAT team assisted patrol officers at the scene, the news release reads.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.