COVID-19 and the prime allergy season are now overlapping. This is causing all kinds of stress when out in public as nobody wants to cough or sneeze as everyone will think you have COVID-19. Therefore, if you see somebody’s face contort suddenly, it is likely just to hide a very common thing this time of year… spring allergy symptoms.

Spring is a particularly tough time for people with allergies because the most common allergies are plant pollen and spring is full of plant pollen. There is so much pollen in spring that you can see a green or yellow dust on everything some days. This is all pollen.

Plant pollen are tiny particles that contain just a few cells. The male parts of the plant produce the pollen in the hopes that it gets to the female parts of the plant. A plant needs this pollination in order to produce seeds and/or fruit. A plant may self-pollinate (it fertilizes using its own pollen) but plants become stronger when they are cross-pollinated (receiving pollen from another plant). Wind, animals and pollinating insects help with cross-pollination. But why do many humans suffer when pollen is in the air?

What is an allergy?

All day and night, tiny particles enter your body, mostly through your mouth and nose as you eat and breathe. The types of particles that enter your body depend on the environment you are in. If you are around animals, you are going to take in small particles of animal fur. If you are near plants in the spring, you are going to take in pollen. And if you are around moist areas, you are going to take in mold spores.

For many people, the body recognizes that pet fur, pollen and mold are not trying to harm your body, so there is no reaction. Allergy sufferers are not so lucky. Their bodies believe certain particles are trying to cause harm, so they produce antibodies.

Antibodies are designed to fight off harmful things like viruses and germs. When the body produces antibodies, they try to fight off and remove the pollen, mold or whatever the body is allergic to. The problem is that the antibodies also produce chemicals that cause annoying reactions, like runny noses and itchy eyes.

But why?

Scientists know the cause of that runny nose, but why does your body act like that in the first place? In other words, what’s the purpose of trying to fight off pollen, mold, peanuts or whatever else you might be allergic to if they don’t actually harm you?

Parasites: Animals, including humans, are constantly evolving new adaptations. One of these adaptations is a way for the body to fight off harmful parasites — organisms that feed off of the body. We do not get as many parasites in modern times thanks to cleaner living conditions and increased scientific knowledge. Some scientists believe that our bodies target other harmless particles in the absence of real parasitic threats.

Too clean: Some scientists also believe that we might be living in homes that are so clean that when a foreign particle enters the body, it reacts as if it were harmful. There is plenty of evidence showing that babies who grow up with pets in the house are much less likely to develop pet allergies later in life.

Scientists won’t be able to stop the evolutionary cause of why our bodies react to foreign particles, but they might be able to develop better medicines to relieve some of the reaction.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.