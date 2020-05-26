An O'Fallon teen was injured Monday evening in an accident on Route TT where a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a ditch.

An O'Fallon teen was injured Monday evening in a DWI accident on Route TT where a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a ditch.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states that Ravin Williams of Defiance, 18, was heading eastbound when the Kia Rio she was driving struck the ditch approximately 163 feet north of Three Oaks Drive. Fellow 18-year-old passenger Hannah Sinn of O'Fallon was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance to treat moderate injuries and Williams was not reported to have any injuries. Both were listed to be wearing safety devices.

Williams was also charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. She was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.

The Kia Rio had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.