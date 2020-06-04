On average 7,900 vehicles on Route H use this route each day and 29,000 use Interstate 44 each day, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Maintenance on the Pulaski County Route H bridge over Interstate 44 will impact traffic on the interstate beginning next week.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin a ten-day rehabilitation project on the bridge in Waynesville on Monday, June 8. The work will close the bridge each night between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. for two weeks. I-44 traffic will be diverted to the exit and entrance ramps at mile marker 156 during the closure.

The department advises motorists traveling on Route H to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Work is expected to be complete by June 20. The department said the work is necessary following a crash that damaged the bridge in 2019. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in April approved the contract for the project with the low bid awarded to Phillips Hardy, which submitted the low bid of $420,208.