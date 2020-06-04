Duane A. Hoffman, 88, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a short stay of four days at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, ND.

Duane A. Hoffman, 88, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a short stay of four days at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, ND. Visitation will be Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 5 for immediate family only at New Life Fellowship Church, rural Tolna, ND. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery, McHenry, ND. Pastor Jeff Kapelle Officiating. Military Honors: North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team. Duane Arnold Hoffman was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Foster County, ND. The son of Samuel and Bertha (Martin) Hoffman of rural Grace City, ND, where he grew up working the land and milking cows. Duane attended a country school until 8th grade when he, at the age of 13, began working as a farmhand for a neighbor, Ervin Topp (1945-1952). On Feb. 28, 1952, he was drafted into the army during the Korean War. Little did he know the night before his leave to go off to war, he met the beautiful love of his life, Alvena. She gave him her address and made him promise to write to her. He kept that promise and they corresponded through wartime. On Aug. 23, 1953 Duane was ranked as a Sargent in the USAR. After serving one year, nine months and 20 days, he was honorably discharged with a Korean Service Medal, three bronze service stars, a United Nations Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal; however, if you knew Duane, you wouldn’t know of his medals of honor as he did not like to talk about the war. Duane married Alvena C. Bergstad on June 14, 1954. Together, they made a home and farmstead for their family west of McHenry, ND. Laboring side-by-side, along with their five children, they worked the land growing crops, making hay, milking cows in the early years and raising beef cattle. Duane had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children, but he also knew how to take some time off to teach them to fish, hunt and trap. He trapped hundreds of foxes and coyotes during the cold North Dakota winters in his lifetime. He and Alvena enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing at his sister, Cora’s cabin at Cotton Lake, paddle fishing with his twin sister, Doris, and lots of hunting with family. In later years, he took joy in visits from his children, grandchildren, and his energetic great-grandchildren. Duane knew OF God, but it wasn’t until he was in his 50’s that he gave his life to the Lord. He and his wife joined New Life Fellowship church and enjoyed taking many trips to Strawberry Lake Christian Retreat throughout the summers. All the while on his faith journey, he grew into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ, his Savior. He enjoyed reading his bible and devotions, listening to his tapes, and praying for his family. Duane is survived by; his five children, Randall Hoffman, Elgin, ND, Marsha (Bob) Boettcher, Warwick, Mark (Deanne) Hoffman, Sutton, ND, Joel (Janelle) Hoffman, McHenry, ND, and Sharon (Bobby) Hoyt, McHenry; twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; one sister, Ora (Cyril) Peterson, Canyon Lake, CA; one brother, Rodney (Cheryl) Hoffman, Hillsboro, ND; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his wife of 57 years, Alvena; two grandsons, Andrew Pedersen & Ryan Pedersen; his parents; his twin sister, Doris (Darrel) Williams; one brother, Ray Hoffman; two sisters, Cora Galt and Gladys Black; one cousin/sister Zola Vlach; one cousin/brother, Marvin Hoffman; and one cousin/brother, George Rotz. Casket Bearers: Brian Hoffman, Nick Hoffman, Preston Hoffman, Aaron Ehlers, Brad Hoffman Honorary Bearers: Andrew Peterson, Ryan Peterson. Lord, I believe in you. Help me to have faith to believe in your supernatural power to intercede in any situation today. Amen In leu of flowers please send memorials to New Life Fellowship Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.