



Two testing sites are available for COVID-19 throughout this week in Audrain and Boone counties.

The SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain test site continues to operate 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the hospital’s main entrance. This drive-thru test site requires a doctor’s order for a person to be tested.

Arthur Center Community Health is providing testing 2-4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at Presser Performing Arts Center. Doctor’s orders are not required to be tested.

In Boone County, the University of Missouri drive-thru test set is in the Hearnes Center parking lot behind the football field. A doctor’s order is not required. The Boone Hospital Center drive-thru is open 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,035 people have tested for COVID-19. There are 118 positive cases, with 32 active. This means 1,917 people have tested negative and 85 have recovered. There has been one Audrain County death associated with COVID-19.

All of the The Mexico Ledger’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Mexico Ledger at https://www.mexicoledger.com/subscribenow. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.