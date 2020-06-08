The Mexico Ledger

Jun 8, 2020 at 9:56 AM



The following listing is scholarships and awards received by Class of 2020 students at Mexico High School. Names are listed if a monetary award was received. Combined total from all awards and scholarships was just over $785,000.


A+ Scholarship


Jozey Devault, Catalina Arnold, Raven Azdell, Angelina Barnett, Brittney Bentley, Catie Bledsoe, Kayla Bolton, Cody Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Riley Crenshaw, Baylee Dukes, Natalie Finch, McKenna Forney, Adrionna Fountain, Laura Grant, Chloe Graves, Jeffrey Haines, Asha Hamilton-El, Mervin Herrera, Qierra Holman, Logan Jones, Brayan Juarez-Ramierz, Matthew Kimbel, Taylen Love, Jared Martinic, Rachel Miller, Hayley Mills, Zachary Mueller, Kaitlin Paladin, Megan Polacek, Haley Rodgers, Matthew Schneider, Shelbi Shaw, Sabryna Soliz, Cody VanHorn, Madilynn Walker-Karhoff, Zachary Watkins, Kenzi Welch, Richard Williams, Ethan Wilson, Makayla Wright,


Adams Family


Cody VanHorn


Allen Woods Memorial Scholarship


Rosanna McKeown


Allen P. and Josephine B. Green Foundation Scholarship


Lacy Schoneboom


Altrusa International Inc. of Mexico, MO


Madeline Wilson


Audrain Agribusiness Scholarship


Jozey DeVault, Vivian Kerr, Chloe Sims


Audrain County Cattlemen’s Scholarship


Jozey Devault, Vivian Kerr, Taylen Love, Ellen Phillips, Chloe Sims, Cody VanHorn


Audrain County Law Enforcement/Fire Protection Scholarship


Baylee Dukes


Audrain County Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship


Kierra Jackson, Dominick Vittone


Audrain County 4-H Foundation Scholarship


Raven Azdell, Vivian Kerr, Ellen Phillips


Benedictine College Academic Award and Cross Country and Track Award


Rosanna McKeown


Berneice Deloney Gallop Athletic Scholarship


Reghan Smith


Betty L. Baker Memorial Scholarship


Lillian Kay Mann


Beulah Roth Scholarship


Michael Schneider


Bob Gooch Award


Rosanna McKeown


Bulldog Booster Club


Catie Bledsoe, Logan Blevins, Dorothea Donaldson, Tristan Dunlap, Kevin Diong, Riley Given, Dawshaia Herndon, Margaret Huffman, Kierra Jackson, Rachel Kistofferson, Rosanna McKeown, Zachary Mueller, Amelia Runger, Mackerick Sadler, Chloe Sims, Reghan Smith, Cody VanHorn, Dominick Vittone


Bulldog Golf Classic Scholarship


Gage Gilmore, Kylah Gore


Carl and Charolette Hirst Scholarship


Rachel Kristofferson, Jasmyn Whittler


Carl and Charolette Hirst Advanced Automotive


Zachary Mueller


Central Bank of Audrain County


Ellen Phillips, Madilynn Walker-Karhoff


Central Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship


Zachary Mueller


Charles Cockelreas


Chloe Sims


Charles D. Smith Memorial Service Award and Scholarship


Ellen Phillips


Columbia College A+


Reghan Smith


Columbia College Bright Flight


Lillian Mann


Columbia College Distinction Scholarship


Reghan Smith, Dominick Vittone


Columbia College Excellence Scholarship


Lillian Mann, Nicole Mann


Columbia College Ivy Grant


Dominick Vittone


Columbia College Tuition Exchange Program


Dominick Vittone


Columbia College Women’s Basketball


Reghan Smith


Commerce Bank


Tristan Dunlap, Margaret Huffman


Culver-Stockton Promise Scholarship


Michael Schneider


DAR American History Award


Rachel Kristofferson


DAR Good Citizenship Award


Dorothea Donaldson


Darriel Douglas Scholarship


Margaret Huffman


David A. and Florence A. (Kable) Meyer Vocational Scholarship


Richard Williams


Denver Hudson Scholarship


Maverick Sadler


Elks Student of the Year Award


Matthew Kimbel, Rosanna McKeown


Eugene Field Popcorn Mania - 2nd Grade


Madison Jones, Amelia Runge


Eunice DesCombes


Kamille Reynolds


Farmers and Laborers Cooperative Insurance Scholarship


Kaitlin Paladin


Fern Braden — St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary


Kylah Gore, Kaitlin Paladin


Ferris Scholarship


Ian Williams


First Christian Church


Catie Bledsoe, Kaitlin Paladin, Chloe Sims


Frances Elvira Jenicek


Kevin Duong, Emmanuel Hernandez, Maverick Sadler, Lacy Schoneboom, Alec Williams, Ian Williams


Future Business Leaders of America Scholarship


Zachary Mueller


G.H. Dudley


Lillian Mann


George and Telitha Harvey Scholarship


Kierra Jackson, Zachary Mueller


George Irion Memorial Scholarship


Brittney Bentley, Jozey DeVault, Kaitlin Paladin, Sabryna Soliz


Griffin Foundation Scholarship


Dorothea Donaldson, Esther Duncan, Kevin Duong, Jessica Dykes, Natalie Finch, Rachel Kristofferson, Kaitlin Paladin, Haley Rodgers, Lacy Schoneboom, Chloe Sims, Madeline Tomkins, Madeline Wilson, Lexi Winterbower


Haley-Jane Elizabeth Graham Memorial Scholarship


Riley Given


Hardin College Club Scholarship


Jennifer Jacobi, Ellen Phillips


Harris Family Foundation Scholarship


Riley Given


Harry and Trudy Thompson Scholarship


Logan Blevins, Vivian Kerr


Heart of Missouri Board of Realtors Scholarship


Rachel Kristofferson


Heather Brandow Memorial Scholarship


Catie Bledsoe, Margaret Huffman


Helen and Watler Petersen Memorial


Kyleigh Wayman


Henry A. Jubel Memorial Scholarship


Kevin Duong, Lacy Schoneboom


Jerry L. Watkins


Aleigha DeLozier


John T. Belcher Builder’s Scholarship


Chloe Sims


Kansas City Art Institute Presidents Cabinet Scholarship


Piper Koontz


Kenette Hatfield Scholarship


Dorothea Donaldson


Knights of Columbus Scholarship


Piper Koontz, Taylen Love, Zachary Mueller


L.B. Hawthorne


Kamille Reynolds


L. Buford Thomas Scholarship


Ellen Phillips


LIndenwood Athletic Scholarship and Academic Scholarships


Esther Duncan


Live for Dan Scholarship


Kevin Duong


Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship Program


Lacy Schoneboom


MACC Superintendent’s Scholarship


Jozey DeVault, McKenna Forney, Megan Polacek


Madelyn Clark Memorial Nursing Scholarship


Rachel Kristofferson


Marian University Out-of-State and Trustee Scholarships


Isabelle Riportella


Mary Powell Davis


Lane Cook, Taylor Sherrow, Makayla Wright


Matthew Beauchamp Memorial Scholarship


Tristan Dunlap


McIntyre Speech Scholarship


Riley Given


Melissa DenHartog Scholarship


Zachary Mueller


Mexico Area Community Scholarship


Kevin Duong, Haley Rodger


Mexico CTA Scholarship


Aleigha DeLozier, Natalie Finch, Lillian Mann, Madeline Wilson, Lexi Winterbower


Mexico Dixie Gray Band Parents Scholarship


Emmanuel Hernandez, Jared Martincic, Rosanna McKeown, Ellen Phillips, Lacy Schoneboom, Lexi Winterbower


Mexico Elks


Kevin Duong, Lacy Schoneboom


Mexico FFA Blue and Gold Honoring Kenny Dow


Ellen Phillips


Meixco FFA Blue and Gold Supporters


Raven Azdell, Brittney Bentley, Jozey DeVault, Vivian Kerr


Mexico Heating Co. honoring Vince Fuemmel


Jordan Jones, Maverick Sadler


Mexico High School Classes of 1933, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1965, 1968, 2001 Awards


Ellen Phillips, Aleigha DeLozier, Kevin Duong, Dawshaia Herndon, Taylen Love, Zachary Mueller (1950 and 1965), Lacy Schoneboom, LIllian Mann, Haley Rodger, Madison Smith


Mexico Jaycee’s


Margaret Huffman, Kaitline Paladin, Amelia Runge


Mexico Kiwanis Club


Kaitlin Paladin, Ellen Phillips, Madeline Wilson


Meixco Optimist Club


Dawshaia Herndon, Chloe Sims, Madeline Wilson


Mexico Rotary Club Scholarship


Margaret Huffman, Lillian Man, Nicole Mann, Rosanna McKeown, Kaitlin Paladin, Amelia Runge, Lacy Schoneboom, Reghan Smith


Mexico Wrestling Club


Kevin Duong


MFA Foundation Scholarship


Lacy Schoneboom


Miss Missouri Excellence Award


Dorothea Donaldson, Margaret Huffman, Amelia Runge


Miss Missouri OUtstanding Teen Organization Scholarship


Margaret Huffman


Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Scholarship


Dorothea Donaldson


Missouri State Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship


Lacy Schoneboom


Missouri State Promise Scholarship


Raegan Forrest


Missouri Welding Institute


Gage Gilmore


MOST 529


Amelia Runge


University of Missouri A+ Award


Jennifer Jacobi


MU Alumni Association — Audrain


Aleigha Faith DeLozier


MU Alumnia Association Agency Scholarship


Lacy Schoneboom, Madeline Wilson


MU Brazeale Family Scholarship


Ellen Phillips


MU Bright Flight


Rachel Kristofferson, Lacy Schoneboom, Ian Williams


MU Chancellor’s Award


Rachel Kristofferson, Ian Williams


MU Curators Scholarship


Kevin Duong, Alec Williams


MU Dorothy Johnson Scholarship


Madeline Wilson


MU Excellence Award


Jessica Dykes, Kierra Jackson, Madison Jones, Jasmyn Whittler


MU J&R Gallop Engineering Scholarship


Lacy Schoneboom, Ian Williams


MU Juliet F. Hulen Memorial Scholarship


Madeline Tomkins, Aleigha DeLozier, Dorothea Donaldson, Kevin Duong, Kierra Jackson, Jennifer Jacobi, Madison Jones, Rachel Kristofferson, Ellen Phillips, Amelia Rune, Maverick Sadler, Marshall Thomas, Alec Williams, Ian Williams, Madeline Wilson


Mizzou Scholars Award


Lacy Schoneboom


MU ROTC Freshman Room and Board Award and U.S. Army ROTC three-year scholarship


Marshall Thomas


Nicolle Blacketer Scholarship


Hayley Mills, Kaitlin Paladin


Northeast Missouri Association of Secondary Schools


Margaret Huffman


Northwest Missouri State A+ Award and Tower Scholarship


Vivian Kerr


Odd Fellows Home Association Inc. Scholarship


Lillian Mann, Nicole Mann


Ozark Christian Alumni Scholarship and Tuesday Tour Scholarship


Sidney Kennemore


Pascal’s Pals Wayn Richard’s Scholarship


Madeline Wilson


Paul Friedberg Memorial Scholarship


Maverick Sadler


PFC Clair L. Westlake Jr., U.S. Army, Vietnam


Taylen Love


PFC Harold R. Dollens, USMC, Vietnam


Lacy Schoneboom


Phil Azdell Memorial Wrestling Scholarship


Kevin Duong


Ralph Roth Scholarship


Elisabeth Gooch, Vivian Kerr, Monte Chase, Ellen Phillips, Lauren Quinlan, Chloe Sims, Matthew Spurling, Ryan Spurling, Lauren Stone, Anthony Vittone, Nicki Welch


Roy Creasey


Kevin Duong, Kierra Jackson, Rachel Kristofferson, Lillian Mann, Nicole Mann, Julie Rothemich, Rebecca Rothemich, Lacy Schoneboom, Ian Williams


Sean Lamberson Memorial Wrestling Scholarship


Kevin Duong


Shelter Insurance Scholarship


Jessica Dykes


Show-Me Credit Union


Aleigha DeLozier, Lexi Winterbower


Speech and Theatre Department Booster Club


Riley Given


St. Louis Community Athletic Scholarship


Shelbi Shaw


STAR PEO Scholarship


Amelia Runge


Suzy Thompson Missouri Cheerleading Coaches


Dorothea Donaldson


Tanna Parish Memorial Scholarship


Natalie Finch, Asha Hamilton-El, Andrionna Fountain


The Gary Filbert Memorial Scholarship


Reghan Smith


The Team for Life


Catie Bledsoe


The Virginia Goucher Education Scholarship


Riley Given


Thomas A. Badaracco Band Scholarship


Emmanuel Hernandez


Troy Kysar Scholarship


Riley Given, Matthew Kimbel


Truman 2020 Graduate Year Bonus


Logan Blevins


Truman A+ Recognition Scholarship, Bulldog Legacy Scholarship, Golf Scholarship, Housing Scholarship and TrueMerit Scholarship


Kylah Gore


Truman SEE Program and Softball Scholarship


Logan Blevins


University of Central Missouri A+


Riley Given


UCM Access


Lexi Winterbower


UCM Red and Black Scholarship


Riley Given, Kamille Reynolds, Lexic Winterbower


UCM Theatre Ambassador Scholarship


Riley Given


United Credit Union


Sidney Kennemore, Zachary Mueller, Haley Rodgers, Maverick Sadler


Viola Maxwell


Catie Bledsoe, Margaret Huffman


Wanda Smith Memorial Education Scholarship


Kamille Reynolds


William A. Haas


Matthew Kimbel, Piper Koontz, Allison Mundy, Briona Parrott, Kamille Reynolds, Madeline Tomkins, Grace Troesser


William E. Lowry


Madison Buswell


YMCA Youth and Government


Catie Bledsoe, Rosanna McKeown.