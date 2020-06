Camden County Health Dept has received notification of the county's 39th Positive Covid 19 case

Press release:

Camden County Health Dept has received notification of the county's 39th Positive Covid 19 case. The case is isolating at home. Close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the case. No contact is experiencing symptoms at this time. This investigation will continue and all parties monitored for symptoms by the Health Department.