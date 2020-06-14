With concerns about COVID-19 continuing, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it has extended its cancellation of programs and events at nature centers and other Department locations through June 30.

With concerns about COVID-19 continuing, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it has extended its cancellation of programs and events at nature centers and other Department locations through June 30.

To help continue to connect people with nature, MDC will be offering more of its nature-focused programs through online formats. According to MDC, the online offerings will make it more convenient and comfortable for people to attend the programs virtually from wherever they are in the state -- and beyond.

MDC typically provides hundreds of public programs each year at its various nature centers and other locations around the state. Due to the threats of COVID-19, MDC cancelled its public programs and events in March and has extended the cancellations through June.

Find MDC offerings of online programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

Programs will be added as they become available. Participants in MDC online programs will be required to register online and will be emailed a program survey and other information after the event. Programs will typically be 30 minutes or less and participants will be able to ask questions online.