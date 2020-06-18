The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for First Watch at 4325 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for First Watch at 4325 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on June 5th, 2020 at 11:30am. Attendees included First Watch staff, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. At First Watch, they begin each morning slicing fruit and vegetables, baking muffins and whipping up their French toast batter from scratch. Everything is made to order and freshness is never compromised. When you arrive at First Watch you are welcomed with a pot of their Project Sunrise coffee, along with complimentary newspapers, and WIFI internet access. For more information, visit their website at firstwatch.com or call (573)-258-4971