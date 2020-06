A Morgan County crash was deemed fatal Wednesday night on Route M.

Jarrett W. Smith, 30, was driving his 2007 Pontiac G6 when the vehicle travelled off the left side of the road, overturned and ejected him. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

This is Troop F’S eighth fatality of June and 28th of 2020.