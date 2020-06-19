Yvonne M. Knutson, 80, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at her home in the loving care of family and Altru Hospice.

Yvonne M. Knutson, 80, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at her home in the loving care of family and Altru Hospice. To honor Yvonne’s wishes, a private family service will be held on Saturday. We thank you for your love and prayerful support over these past months. God Bless You. Yvonne Mavis Howes, daughter of Earl and Ruby (Holm) Howes, was born on Aug. 11, 1939, in Devils Lake. She was reared and educated in Edmore, ND, and also attended school in Devils Lake. She proudly earned her GED in 1975, the same year her son, Lonnie graduated from high school. She continued her education, graduating from Cosmetology and Hair Design Academy in Grand Forks, ND, in 1983. Yvonne married Roger Knutson on March 22, 1957. They established their home in Devils Lake. Yvonne was never idle, always working at a variety of jobs. Yvonne was a co-owner and operator of “The Barrel” with her sister for many years. She also managed apartment buildings in Grand Forks and after returning to Devils Lake worked alongside her husband as custodians for St. Olaf Lutheran Church, retiring in 2006. Yvonne was at one time married to Allen Stein. Yvonne always put family first, caring for them and making a loving, beautiful home for them. That included being a great cook, making all the family favorites, keeping her home neat and clean and maintaining a well-tended yard and bountiful flower gardens. After retiring, she especially enjoyed coffee with her girlfriends every Wednesday. Yvonne will be so dearly missed by; her husband, Roger; children, Lonnie (Bonnie) Stein, Prior Lake, MN, Stacie (Tom) Wade, Bismarck, ND, Steve (Tanya) Knutson, Fargo, ND, Angela (Tito) Perez, Livermore, CA; grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Stein, Kellen Stein, Chris Stein and Kara (Andross) Martinson, MacKenzie Wade (Adam Nagel), Taylor (Reed) Hendrickson and Amy (Jeff) Appel, Brett James (Tara Peters), Kamryn James and Ayden James and Jessica Stein; great-grandchildren, Elaina Stein, Harbor Schwan, Hadlea, McKinlea and Thomas Appel, Ayla Perez; sister, Karen (Darryl) Dolan, Bismarck; brother, Dean (Dona) Howes, Goodyear, AZ; many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; son, Pat Stein; and brothers, Wayne and Dale Howes.