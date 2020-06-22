Name: Tanner Carter

High school: William Chrisman

Class rank: 1

Academic honors: Half-tuition academic scholarship to Brigham Young University, National Honor Society, McCoy Award for Academic Excellence.

Major extracurricular activities: Cross country, Scholar Bowl, church youth group.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

One of my most inspirational teachers was Mr. (John) Beaman because he was always willing to help students. He not only taught me chemistry, but also things that will be helpful throughout my life.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will attend Brigham Young University because it has good programs, a nice campus and atmosphere, and is academically competitive. Before I attend college, I will serve a two- year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

What are your plans after college?

My current plan is to move back to the Kansas City area as an actuary and continue raising a family (which I hope to start during college).