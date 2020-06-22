



Moberly Regional Wound and Hyperbaric Center recently was recognized by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, with the National Award for Clinical Excellence.

The wound care team at Moberly Regional is made up of three physicians, one nurse practitioner and other wound care nurses. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal, according to a news release. There were 601 wound centers eligible for the award, with 367 honored.

The clinic specializes in wound care for patients with diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time, Moberly Regional Medical Center Regional Director of Business Development Jason Chrisman said.

The center uses negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies, according to the release. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds a patient with pure oxygen to help progress wound healing.

"This recognition shows the evidence based care that our compassionate staff and providers provide to our patients every day," Moberly Regional Medical Director Daniel Gilbert said. "I am proud to be a part of our Wound Care Center team and congratulate everyone on a job well done."