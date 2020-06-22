The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce announced Donut King as the June Business of the Month. Paul Shangraw and his family purchased Donut King in 2010, located at 1809 N. Bishop Ave. next to the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus.

Paul and his staff pride themselves in providing exceptional customer service. Almost all their donuts are made by hand with very little automation, and nothing is ever frozen.

Community involvement is important to Paul and his staff and they are always willing to lend a helping hand. Each year they welcome the incoming Missouri S&T students with free donut coupons, they often give free donuts to the Boy Scout troops, they sponsor little league teams and are always willing to help with fundraisers or auctions by offering coupons or donating donuts.

“We would like to thank Paul and his amazing staff for their support of our community and being a part of our Chamber organization,” the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce said in a release.