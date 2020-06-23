Name: Anna Zweerink

High school: Blue Springs South

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, 4.0+ Honor Roll, Missouri Scholars 100, National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity swim team (state qualifier), Church Youth Group, National Honor Society, A+ Tutoring

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My AP physics teacher, Mr. (Nathan) Dorsch, was my most inspirational teacher. He was always there to support me in a challenging class and created a fun class environment. He went above and beyond in teaching and made sure to know everyone as individuals.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

In the fall I am attending the University of Missouri in Columbia. I chose MU because I got accepted into their automatic acceptance physical therapy program.