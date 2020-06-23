Animals Best Friends has several cats that need good forever homes. I’d like to introduce you to three of them.

Shredder is a handsome domestic long hair boy who is 10 months old. He has a sweet face with a personality to match. Shredder gets along well with other cats.

Igor is a gorgeous black and white tuxedo male cat who is 1 ½ years old. Although Igor is a little shy, he has a sweet personality. He does well with other cats and loves playing with toys.

Calamity Jane is a beautiful tortoiseshell female cat who is one year and nine months old. The typical tortoiseshell has a frisky personality and Calamity is no exception.

All three of these cats will make wonderful family pets. If you are looking for a wonderful cat to join your family and think one of these cats could be a good match, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. Animals Best Friends does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.