The Blue Springs Police Department says it now offers online reporting for non-emergency and injury incidents related to lost property, theft and vandalism, including theft from a vehicle and vandalism to a vehicle. If there is evidence, or a suspect, citizens should still file a report through a police officer.

The website to use is: bluespringspdmo.policetocitizen.com/reportincident.

Once a citizen has completed an incident report, they will receive an email with a report ID number. That number is unique to the report and should be kept for further reference. Once the incident report is received and reviewed, police will contact people using the information provided for any further information needed. The report will be forwarded to a detective to review if it falls within the guidelines to investigate.

– Mike Genet