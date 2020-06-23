



Central Methodist University in Fayette will use its Digital U interface to complete the fall semester remotely after Thanksgiving break.

In-person classes start Aug. 18. The university will be in session on Labor Day and will forego its usual fall break, according to a news release. Thanksgiving break starts Nov. 21, with online classes resuming Nov. 30. Final exams will be conducted remotely Dec. 7-11.

The modification to the academic calendar was to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 upon returning to campus after Thanksgiving, the release stated.

"We’re very fortunate to be able to make such a move with ease thanks to Digital U," CMU President Roger Drake said. "Our students are in the Digital U environment the entire semester, so it’s a move to which they are accustomed."

For the students who are not able to leave campus, residence halls will remain open over the Thanksgiving break and through Dec. 11.