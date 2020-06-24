Name: Ryan Cheluget

High school: Blue Springs High

Class rank: 4

Academic honors: Missouri Scholar 100, AP Scholar with Distinction, Missouri Scholars Academy alumnus, Ron Brown semifinalist, Honor Roll, National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: Cross country and track and field varsity athlete, DECA competitor, NHS vice president, part of "The Addams Family" musical production, youth representative of Kalenjin Community Center in Kansas City.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My coach, Frank Gallick. His program showed me the values of consistency and work ethic.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Yale University, they’re essentially giving me a full ride to attend there.

What are your plans after college?

To pursue a career in the media field, hopefully covering the NBA.