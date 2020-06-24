With local hospitals resuming normal operations, there is a sky-rocketing demand for blood products. To help meet this need, the Disabled American Veterans organization is hosting an urgent blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Disabled American Veterans building, 14605 E. U.S. 40.

Persons interested in donating blood should schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and entering Group Code CBTY or by calling Dawn Eblen at 816-352-2342.

This blood drive is being held in honor of the late Dr. Julie Ball, a veterinarian who worked at Farview Veterinary Hospital. Ball donated blood 56 times before being diagnosed with cancer.

The Community Blood Center will collect the blood donated at this drive and is taking extra precautions to prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19. Donors are asked to wear a mask or one will be provided to them. The health care staff collecting the blood will be wearing masks. Also, the temperatures of all staff and donors will be checked at the door. Individuals are not eligible to donate if they are experiencing any respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

– Nancy Melton