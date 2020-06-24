The Independence Civic Council last week approved an $8,000 grant to help fund a 30-foot art mural in the Englewood Arts District.

The mural will go on the former Comprehensive Mental Health Services building, a three-story structure on Winner Road that the non-profit Englewood Arts recently purchased to turn into an arts center that includes exhibit and worker spaces. The frame of the mural will remain on the building, and works of art can be rotated on the mural, according to a release.

The initial mural project will consist of portraits gathered by artists during the recent Third Friday Art Walk in Independence. Organizers hope to complete the mural by the July Third Friday Art Walk.

The Independence Civic Council was created by the Chamber of Commerce five years ago to support initiatives for business success and quality of life in Independence.