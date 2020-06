Starting in July, weekend Mass times at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, will change to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday.

St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2200 N. Blue Mills Road, Independence, will have its lone weekend Mass at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The changes are due to new priest assignments around the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph taking effect in July, leaving one pastor for both parishes.

– Mike Genet