Kathleen Aylward, a K-2 special education teacher at Oak Grove Primary School has received a grant from Western Governors University through Missouri’s "Fund My Classroom" initiative.

Several of Aylward’s students have sensory difficulties and may benefit from the sensory stations which the grant will enable Aylward to incorporate into her classroom. The sensory stations will include such items as weighted vests, sensory fidgets, headphones, balance beam, and obstacle courses.

Aylward’s goal is to allow the students to de-stress by experiencing the sensory stations and, as a result, be better able to better regulate their own behavior and safely spend more time in their regular classrooms.

– Nancy Melton