Name: Parker Valencia

High school: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Class rank: Cum Laude

Academic honors: National Honor Society, Missouri Bright Flight, A+ Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program.

Major extracurricular activities: JPII House Captain, Peer Mentor, Volleyball, Green Team.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mrs. (Christina) Hymer. She taught me pre-calculus during her first year of teaching and was an amazing teacher. She teaches in a way that is easy to understand for even the most confusing topics. It is easy to tell she genuinely cares about her students and wants each of them to succeed.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I am attending the University of Kansas. It has been my dream school since I was a child. I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field, and KU is well known for their great medical programs.

What are your plans after college?

After college, I plan on becoming a registered nurse and working in labor and delivery. I then want to attend midwifery school and become a certified nurse midwife.