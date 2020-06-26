The Missouri Department of Conservation will be resuming some in-person events in July, but, until that time, the Department is presenting multiple virtual events.

To participate, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3 and search the virtual events. Create your own account, making sure to use your full name and an accurate email. You will need to pre-register for the events you wish to attend and will receive a link to the virtual program via your email address.

• The Magical Firefly: 2 p.m. on June 26. Learn all about these special beetles that are nature’s "flashlights." This program is recommended for ages 5 through 12 but all ages are welcome.

• Kayaking for Beginners: 2 p.m., June 29. Learn about the types of kayaks and basic equipment needed to float Missouri rivers, lakes, and streams safely.

• Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning: 6 p.m., June 30. Learn about the supplies and equipment needed to properly maintain your firearm and learn the basic procedures of firearm maintenance.

• River Fishing: 11 a.m., July 7. This clinic will focus on fishing for bass in local waterways. Learn about locations to fish, strategies, equipment, rules and regulations. You will also learn about catching different species of bass.

• Intro to Butterflies of Missouri: 10 a.m., July 9. Learn about Missouri butterflies so that you can identify our most common butterflies. You will also learn about the life cycles of these beautiful creatures.

• Kayaking, Reading the River: 1 p.m., July 9. "Reading the river" is a term used to describe how to navigate safely. This program will help you decide where and when it is safe to float.

• Animal Feeding: 1 p.m., July 10. Watch and learn how staff at the Runge Conservation Nature Center feed some of Missouri’s coolest animals.

• Effective Wingshooting: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., July 11. This is a virtual class on the fundamentals of wingshooting, distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition and shotgun patterning. The class is intended to help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their skills with non-toxic shot.

– Nancy Melton