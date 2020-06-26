The Truman Library Institute will host a free webinar at 6 p.m. Tuesday about the 75th anniversary of Harry Truman’s first trip home after he assumed the presidency.

Seventy-five years ago Friday, President Truman addressed the delegates of the United Nations Conference in San Francisco, and he had been president less than 100 days. The U.N. Charter had recently been signed by 50 Allied nations. Truman subsequently stopped in Jackson County on his way back to Washington, D.C. Tuesday’s webinar features Doug Richardson, Chief of Interpretations and Visitor Services at the Harry S Truman National Historic Site, who will share stories of Truman’s presidential homecoming.

To register and receive a custom login link for the webinar, go to: www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/tli-events/.

– Staff reports