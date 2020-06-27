Name: Taylor Schumann

High school: Truman

Class rank: Top 1%

Academic honors: McCoy Award, Academic Letter (all 3 years), Presidential Academic Award- Gold, George Washington Carver (Top 10%).

Major extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, French National Honor Society (secretary), Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, Tru-Crew, Spanish Club, French Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Andrew) Plaster because he made history interesting. He connected with people to make it more engaging.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending Kansas State University to study psychology because they are focused on research.

What are your plans after college?

I plan to obtain a Ph.D. in neuro-psychology.