The Mexico Department of Public Safety is investigating an apparent homicide with the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad after receiving a report of an intruder early Saturday morning.

Officers were called at about 4:14 a.m. to a house in the 800 block of West Street. A woman reported an intruder shot her 25-year-old boyfriend, according to a department news release. The victim, whose name is not yet released, was declared deceased at the scene.

Officers continue to investigate.