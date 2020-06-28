Columbia Public Schools parents who choose online learning for their elementary students will see a difference from what they got used to in the spring.

All elementary students will have iPads, instead of just fifth graders. There will be no packets of paper lessons mailed to homes.

The biggest change will be the involvement of the University of Missouri College of Education. Its Mizzou Academy will support CPS elementary teachers. It’s being called CPSElementary@Mizzou.

With parents split over returning to classrooms or online learning, the school district has left the choice to parents. Parents have until Tuesday to complete a questionnaire about their preference.

Parent will be able to switch from online to in-person at the winter break, or from in-person to online at certain points in the first semester. If there’s a serious uptick of COVID-19, all instruction will return to online.

Columbia Public Schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all instruction was online, or with paper instruction, with parents supplementing teachers’ online instruction.

For CPSElementary@Mizzou, teachers will use curriculum and resources provided by Mizzou Academy.

"We’re available for online support," said Kathryn Fishman Weaver, academic affairs director for Mizzou Academy.

Teachers will deliver instruction at scheduled times during the school days, but there also will be online lessons students and parents can access anytime, Fishman Weaver said.

School district teachers will be the lead instructors.

Parents will still be needed, but maybe not as completely involved as they were, they said.

"Families will continue to be involved," Fishman Weaver said. "We recommend some supervision."

Elementary children also can access a curriculum for social and emotional learning, said Jill Brown, CPS assistant superintendent for elementary education. It’s not new, she said, but it’s needed more during the anxiety produced by the pandemic.

"It’s teaching kids how to manage emotions and work through things," Brown said. "It’s really how to manage feelings."

Mizzou Academy has traditionally been directed toward international and domestic high school students, though it has expanded to include middle school students in recent years, Fishman Weaver said.

About 18 months ago, Mizzou Academy began piloting its elementary program in three schools.

"It’s our newest program," she said.

Brown has been conducting webinars with parents about their choices. There also is a frequently asked questions page on the school district’s website.

"We’re really excited about this partnership," Fishman Weaver said. "We’re learning a lot from each other."

"I’m glad we’re able to give families a choice," Brown said. "It’s going to to be a wonderful partnership."

The agreement lists no total cost, but an explanatory note explains that the cost of the agreement would be covered by the district’s revenues from student attendance in the online program.

The first day of school is Aug. 25.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719