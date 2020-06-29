Name: Jocelyn Rojas-Ramirez

High school: Van Horn High School

Class rank: 4

Academic honors: Top 1%

Major extracurricular activities: ISD Culinary Management team.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

It's always difficult to pick favorites. Two teachers actually come to my mind. Ms. Laura Swearngin along with Chef Jenn Turner. Both have helped inspire me to be who I want to be and have confidence about the field I want to go into. They helped me in turning my ideas into thoughts of "I can do this."

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I'm planning on attending Johnson County Community College to study both business and restaurant management along with their chef apprentice program.

What are your plans after college?

After college my plans will depend on where fate may take me. Personally I want to go into the business world. Take the restaurant world by storm.