Press Release:

As we monitor the current situation regarding COVID-19, our staff, and our patrons' health concerns, we want to reassure our patrons and guests that we are doing our utmost to keep everyone safe. We want to remind everyone that we are following strict guidelines regarding disinfecting frequently-used surfaces (e.g., computers, materials, self-checkout stations, bathrooms, etc.). We would like to let you know that beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the Climax Springs, Macks Creek, Stoutland, and Sunrise Beach Libraries will increase their hours of operation.

Hours of Operation as of Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Climax Springs – Tuesdays – Thursdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Saturdays 9a.m. – 1 p.m.

Macks Creek – Tuesdays – Thursdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stoutland – Tuesdays – Thursdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunrise Beach – Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Camdenton and Osage Beach Library locations will remain on reduced hours of operation (Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) until the end of the summer. All in-house programming and accepting of donations has been postponed until further notice. We also continue to employ a restricted occupancy limit within our branches. Each branch can accommodate the following number of persons at one time: Camdenton – 30; Osage Beach – 25; Sunrise Beach – eight; and five each at Climax Springs, Macks Creek, and Stoutland.

We want to remind everyone that we have lifted the following restrictions: we are allowing gaming on our computers, guests may browse without time limits, and all ages are permitted at all hours of operation. All other restrictions remain in effect.

Remaining Restrictions

We ask that all patrons and guests, unrelated to one another, to maintain a six-foot physical distance from one another, including staff. Please use the sanitizing stations when entering the building and place any returning materials in the appropriately marked areas. We are gradually adding furniture to our premises. As we add these items, please remember that only two people are allowed to a table. Again we ask you to retain that six-foot physical distance.

We are asking patrons not to visit the library if they are sick. We ask you to observe this as it will be necessary for us to close a branch for up to 14 days if a staff member at the branch becomes infected with COVID-19. If you display symptoms of COVID-19, we reserve the right to ask you to leave until you are better. Thank you for your understanding.