Lanes will be closed beginning July 25 on Fourth Street and Turner Avenue in Columbia for the city to place roll off dumpsters.

A roll off dumpster will be placed on the west side of Fourth Street between Stewart Road and Conley Road by U Centre, restricting the lane for about a month, the city wrote in a news release.

On July 31 a dumpster will be placed on the north side of Turner Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets, also restricting the lane for about a month.

Motorists and pedestrians should use caution in the area, the release reads.