



The Local-13 chapter of Freedom of Road riders will host a Fun Run Veterans Cruise from 4-8 p.m. July 18.

The free public event will take place in the downtown square. A veterans appreciation ceremony will take place 6 p.m.

Car, bikes and other vehicles can start arriving 3:30 p.m. on Monroe Street at Clark street. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver, which is when they will receive a door prize ticket.

Vehicles will remain in the downtown area from 4-6 p.m. to give everyone a chance to see the participant vehicles. The veterans appreciation ceremony will last about 20 minutes. Vehicles will then start to line up at 6:30 p.m. to cruise out to Missouri Veterans Home to show off the vehicles.

The display will be done drive-thru style, Freedom Riders chapter secretary Kim Archer wrote in an email. Participants will then return to the downtown square where door prizes and other goodies will be distributed. Food vendors will be available.