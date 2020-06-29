The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Side Pockets, 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 10. No violations found.

Arby’s, 1225 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 10.

• Dust on shelves in walk-in cooler.

• The gasket on the make table door has an accumulation of black build up.

Panda Express, 525 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 10. No violations found.

MJ Daylight Donuts, 1713 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 11.

• To-go utensil handles turned upside down. Corrected on sight.

• Did not see a thermometer in the reach-in cooler where the sausage was being kept.

• Noticed residue on the walls in the chemical room.

Casey’s General Store, 2900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 15.

• Container of sliced cheese placed in sub make table with no date markings. Corrected on site. Manager knew the correct and placed the date of prep on the container.

• Observed wet sanitizing towels on the donut station. Corrected on site. Manager placed the towels in the sanitizer bucket.

JK Petroleum, 2401 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 15.

• The walk-in cooler floor had an accumulation of sticky residue.

Subway, 1875 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 15.

•The wire racks for clean dishes have sticky residue on the bottom of the racks. Correct by 8/14/2020.

Minit Mart, 573111 S.E. Route AA, inspected June 15.

• Observed hole in the ceiling in the back area next to the office. Correct by 8/14/200.

Las Playas, 1016 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected June 18.

• Food items inside the pull-out drawer underneath the grill were out of temperature. The potentially hazardous foods ranged from 42 degrees F to 45 degrees F. All food items that have been out of temperature for longer than 4 hours were immediately discarded. The remaining items were stored in a properly working reach-in cooler. Repeat violation.

• The microwaves have heavy accumulation of food debris. Repeat violation.

• The top of the tortilla warmer has an excessive accumulation of food debris.

• The hood vents have a heavy accumulation of grease.

• A handle of a dispensing utensil was observed in sugar.

• A handle of a dispensing utensil was observed in salsa.

• There was no hand soap available for employees to use to wash their hands. Corrected on June 15.

• There was no paper towel at the hand sink. Corrected on site. Repeat violation.

• There is an accumulation of spilled, splattered soda on the floor underneath the soda syrups. Correct by August 14.

• There were no dates on any of the food in the make table reach-in cooler or the walk-in cooler. All food was dated immediately. Second repeat violation.

McDonald’s, 814 N. Missouri 7, inspected on June 16. No violations found.

Little Caesars, 1401 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 17.

• The wire racks that store the pizza pans have an excessive amount of built-up grease and food debris. Correct by 8/16.

• Numerous holes were observed in the dry storage room. Correct by 8/16.

Indian Mix Grill, 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 17.

• Cutting board for the make prep table had thick/deep carvings with accumulations of black build-up. Corrected on site. Manager flipped the cutting board over to use the other side and will get a new cutting board.

•.The knife magnet had stuck-on food debris.

• The can opener had stuck-on food debris.

• The potato peeler had stuck-on food debris.

Manager cleaned and sanitized all food contact surfaces and utensils.

• Stuck-on food debris in crevices and behind all the make table lids. Repeat. Correct by 8/16.

• The walls throughout the kitchen area have stuck-on liquid spills and food debris.

• The floor inside the walk-in cooler has accumulation of liquid spills. Correct by 8/16.

QuikTrip, 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 17.

• Dust accumulation on the fan housing in the beverage walk-in cooler.

• Pizza walk-in cooler have sticky residue on the floor. Correct by 8/16.

• Observed multiple wet towels lying around facility. Corrected on site. Employees place the towels in the dirty bucket.

Aldi’s, 530 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 18.

• Milk spills and trash debris on the floor of the dairy walk-in cooler. Correct by 8/17.

Subway, 1875 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 18. No violations found.

LaMar’s Donuts, 722 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 18.

• Observed several torn and chipped spatulas. Corrected on site. Manager discarded the spatulas.

• Noticed an unlabeled spray bottle. Corrected on site.

China One, 2005 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 18.

• Observed a sanitizer spray bottle was stored next to raw meats. Corrected on site.

• The hood vents above the fryers and stoves have an accumulation of grease build-up.

• Hand washing sink in the kitchen area was blocked and not accessible for proper hand washing. Correct by 8/17.

Big Lots, 601 W. U.S. 40, inspected June 19. No violations found.

Raising Cain’s Chicken Fingers, 1000 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 22.

• Cloth towel was being used as a splash guard for raw chicken and batter splashes. Corrected on site. Manager placed towel in a dirty bucket.

• Accumulation of dust on the ceiling tiles above prep and clean dish areas. Correct by 8/21.

Subway, 600 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 23. No violations found.

Rolling the Dough, 1408 S.W. Trail Ridge Drive, inspected June 24. No violations found.

Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 3609 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 22. No violations found.