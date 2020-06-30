Name: Quin Evans

High school: Blue Springs

Class rank: 3

Academic honors: Academic All-American in Debate, Co-President of National Honor Society, National Qualifier in Policy Debate, First Chair Horn in Wind Symphony, Section Leader in Golden Regiment Marching Band, Policy Captain of Debate Team.

Major extracurricular activities: Wind Symphony, Marching Band, National Honor Society, Speech and Debate, city of Blue Springs Human Relations Committee.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Adam) Higgins was my most inspirational teacher. He put up with me for four years and made me a better person in the process.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I am going to Reed College in Portland, Oregon. I chose to go there because it has a really great academic reputation and a really unique class structure that I think will help me succeed.

What are your plans after college?

I plan on attending graduate school and possibly becoming an attorney.