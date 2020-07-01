A man was shot and injured after he allegedly pointed a gun at an Independence police officer Tuesday afternoon following a car chase that ended in Liberty.

The suspect, 30-year-old Lance Bowman of Independence, remained hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting, the incident started about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when an IPD office tried to stop a red pickup truck that had driven recklessly at high speed through the intersection of Truman and Lee’s Summit roads. Bowman instead continued to speed away, and the Independence Police Department tried to deploy its vehicle tracker device but was unsuccessful.

The chase ultimately went north on Missouri 291, across the river, into Liberty, where the Highway Patrol, Liberty Police and Clay County sheriff’s deputies joined in. Liberty Police used stop sticks to pop at least two tires after the suspect vehicle continued north onto Leonard Street.

The truck stopped in a residential area a couple blocks from Liberty’s historic downtown, and Bowman tried to run away and pointed a gun at the IPD officer, who then shot him. Bowman was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is IPD’s second shooting within a week. Last Thursday police responded to a west-end apartment complex for a domestic disturbance and ultimately heard a carjacking. Police say teenagers there started firing at officers before officers fired back, wounding one in the arm. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate that shooting as well.