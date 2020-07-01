



Missouri State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin representing Missouri’s 18th District will be the featured speaker at the Randolph County Federated Republican Women meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday at Nelly’s Restaurant in Moberly. The dinner and program will follow at 6 p.m. The cost is $11 per person.

O’Laughlin also has served as vice president of Leo O’Laughlin Inc. for the past 26 years. The senator and her husband own and operate a trucking company and ready-mix concrete business with locations in Shelbina, Macon, Marceline, and LaBelle.

She is chair of the Senate’s education committee has participated with various civic organizations such as the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Shelby County Economic Development Board. She has served on numerous statewide boards, such as the Associated Builders and Contractors and the Missouri Club for Growth. O’Laughlin is a member of the National Rifle Association, Missouri Cattlemen, Missouri Farm Bureau and Macon First Baptist Church.

For more information, contact Valinda Freed at 660-833-5544.