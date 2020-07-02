Missouri law requires that students be up-to-date on their immunizations. These requirements will not be waived for the 2020-21 school year. In order to make sure that all students are properly immunized, while complying with social distancing recommendations, the Jackson County Health Department has announced a new schedule and several new requirements for back-to-school immunizations.

• To register a child for any of these back-to-school immunization clinics, visit https://jacohd.org/events/ or call 816-404-6401. Registration must be completed at least one week prior to the scheduled visit. All immunizations will be by appointment and walk-ins will not be allowed. Masks are required to be worn at all times within the clinics. Students may be accompanied by only one parent or guardian.

• For kindergarten students, the Jackson County Health Department in Independence will host an immunization clinic between July 7 and Aug. 21. This clinic will be at the Health Department offices, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The hours for this clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

• For older students, Health Department nurses will travel to a different city each week to provide immunizations between July 7 and Aug. 21. The hours of these clinics will be 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The schedule of these clinics will be as follows:

• Raytown: July 7-10 at the Raytown Wellness Center.

• Independence: July 14-17, at Bingham Middle School.

• Blue Springs: July 21-24 at the Paul J. Consiglio Education Center.

• Grain Valley: July 28-29 at the Grain Valley North Middle School.

• Oak Grove: July 30-31 at the Oak Grove Middle School.

• Lee’s Summit: Aug. 4-7 at the Lee’s Summit High School.

• Lone Jack: Aug. 11 at the Lone Jack High School.

• Grandview: Aug. 12-14 at the Grandview School District CAIR.

• Buckner: Aug. 18-19 at the Fort Osage Fire Department.

For further information, visit https://jacohd.org/events/ or call 816-404-6401.

– Examiner staff