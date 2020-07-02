Thursday

Jul 2, 2020 at 7:07 PM


Wednesday, June 24


• 700 block of Main Street – stealing by deceit


• 1400 block of Clinton, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• 1000 NE Deer Creek – alarm


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – property damage


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 600 block of Woodbury Drive – leaving the scene of an accident


• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – possible shots fired, BB or airsoft gun


• 900 block of NW Baytree Drive – citizen contact


• 900 block of SW Stonebrook Lane – alarm


• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – leaving the scene of an accident


• 200 Parker – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 1300 block of Stoneybrook Drive – Stealing


Thursday, June 25


• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – parking complaint


• 900 block of Baytree – citizen contact


• 100 block of Walnut – agency assist (EMS)


• 1300 block of Brentwood – disturbance


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1300 block of NW Jefferson – suspicious juvenile


• 1400 block of Nicholas – citizen contact


• 1400 block of Nicholas – disturbance


• Route BB – disturbance


• 1100 block of Main Street – motorist assist


• U.S. 40 – suspicious person


• U.S. 40 and Barr Road – motor vehicle accident


Friday, June 26


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 600 block of Yennie Avenue – suspicious activity


• 1000 block of Foxtail Drive – alarm


• 2000 block of Catalpa Court – alarm


• 600 block of R.D. Mize Road – alarm


• 200 block of Hannah Court – suspicious activity


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – citizen contact


• 35000 block of E. Old 40 – check the well being


• 600 block of Yennie Avenue – alarm


• 1100 block of Casey – business license check


• 200 block of Barr Road – stolen and towed auto


• 1400 block of Hickory Ridge – suspicious person


Saturday, June 27


• 400 block of NE Greystone Drive – fireworks


• 800 block of San-Kar – disturbance


• 1000 block of Clover Court – 911 hangup


• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – fireworks


• 200 block of Barr Road – citizen contact


• 100 block of SW Eagles Parkway – noise complaint


• 200 block of R.D. Mize Road – bond and citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance


• 1500 block of Whispering Court – disturbance


• 1000 block of SW Montana Ridge Drive – alarm


• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 300 block of Front Street – citizen contact


Sunday, June 28


• 2100 block of Sycamore – noise complaint


• 1100 block of Main Street – abandoned auto


• 700 block of Main Street – animals at large


• U.S. 40 and Meadow Road – abandoned auto


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 200 block of E. Harris – alarm


• 100 block of W. Harris – noise complaint


• 100 block of Sunny Lane – civil standby


Monday, June 29


• East city limits – prisoner transport


• Jaclyn and Hanna Court – careless and imprudent drivers


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist


• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – check the well-being


• West city limits – suspicious vehicle


• 2100 block of Sweetgum Court – abandoned auto


• 900 block of Ryan Road – motor vehicle accident


• U.S. 40 – careless and imprudent driver


• West city limits – prisoner transport


• 1600 block of Hilltop Lane – abandoned auto


• 1200 block of NW Phelps Court – citizen assist


• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – private tow


Tuesday, June 30


• 100 block of NE McQuerry Road – suspicious person


• 700 block of Main Street – assault


• 700 block of Main Street – missing person


• 700 block of Main Street – fingerprints


• 700 block of Baytree Circle – disturbance


• 800 block of Shorthorn – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• Ashley Drive – fireworks


• Sni-A-Bar – suspicious person