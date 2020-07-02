Wednesday, June 24

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing by deceit

• 1400 block of Clinton, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 1000 NE Deer Creek – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – property damage

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Woodbury Drive – leaving the scene of an accident

• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – possible shots fired, BB or airsoft gun

• 900 block of NW Baytree Drive – citizen contact

• 900 block of SW Stonebrook Lane – alarm

• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – leaving the scene of an accident

• 200 Parker – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1300 block of Stoneybrook Drive – Stealing

Thursday, June 25

• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – parking complaint

• 900 block of Baytree – citizen contact

• 100 block of Walnut – agency assist (EMS)

• 1300 block of Brentwood – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of NW Jefferson – suspicious juvenile

• 1400 block of Nicholas – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Nicholas – disturbance

• Route BB – disturbance

• 1100 block of Main Street – motorist assist

• U.S. 40 – suspicious person

• U.S. 40 and Barr Road – motor vehicle accident

Friday, June 26

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie Avenue – suspicious activity

• 1000 block of Foxtail Drive – alarm

• 2000 block of Catalpa Court – alarm

• 600 block of R.D. Mize Road – alarm

• 200 block of Hannah Court – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – citizen contact

• 35000 block of E. Old 40 – check the well being

• 600 block of Yennie Avenue – alarm

• 1100 block of Casey – business license check

• 200 block of Barr Road – stolen and towed auto

• 1400 block of Hickory Ridge – suspicious person

Saturday, June 27

• 400 block of NE Greystone Drive – fireworks

• 800 block of San-Kar – disturbance

• 1000 block of Clover Court – 911 hangup

• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – fireworks

• 200 block of Barr Road – citizen contact

• 100 block of SW Eagles Parkway – noise complaint

• 200 block of R.D. Mize Road – bond and citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 1500 block of Whispering Court – disturbance

• 1000 block of SW Montana Ridge Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 300 block of Front Street – citizen contact

Sunday, June 28

• 2100 block of Sycamore – noise complaint

• 1100 block of Main Street – abandoned auto

• 700 block of Main Street – animals at large

• U.S. 40 and Meadow Road – abandoned auto

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of E. Harris – alarm

• 100 block of W. Harris – noise complaint

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – civil standby

Monday, June 29

• East city limits – prisoner transport

• Jaclyn and Hanna Court – careless and imprudent drivers

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – check the well-being

• West city limits – suspicious vehicle

• 2100 block of Sweetgum Court – abandoned auto

• 900 block of Ryan Road – motor vehicle accident

• U.S. 40 – careless and imprudent driver

• West city limits – prisoner transport

• 1600 block of Hilltop Lane – abandoned auto

• 1200 block of NW Phelps Court – citizen assist

• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – private tow

Tuesday, June 30

• 100 block of NE McQuerry Road – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – missing person

• 700 block of Main Street – fingerprints

• 700 block of Baytree Circle – disturbance

• 800 block of Shorthorn – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• Ashley Drive – fireworks

• Sni-A-Bar – suspicious person