Wednesday, June 24
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing by deceit
• 1400 block of Clinton, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1000 NE Deer Creek – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Woodbury Drive – leaving the scene of an accident
• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – possible shots fired, BB or airsoft gun
• 900 block of NW Baytree Drive – citizen contact
• 900 block of SW Stonebrook Lane – alarm
• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – leaving the scene of an accident
• 200 Parker – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1300 block of Stoneybrook Drive – Stealing
Thursday, June 25
• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – parking complaint
• 900 block of Baytree – citizen contact
• 100 block of Walnut – agency assist (EMS)
• 1300 block of Brentwood – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of NW Jefferson – suspicious juvenile
• 1400 block of Nicholas – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Nicholas – disturbance
• Route BB – disturbance
• 1100 block of Main Street – motorist assist
• U.S. 40 – suspicious person
• U.S. 40 and Barr Road – motor vehicle accident
Friday, June 26
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie Avenue – suspicious activity
• 1000 block of Foxtail Drive – alarm
• 2000 block of Catalpa Court – alarm
• 600 block of R.D. Mize Road – alarm
• 200 block of Hannah Court – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – citizen contact
• 35000 block of E. Old 40 – check the well being
• 600 block of Yennie Avenue – alarm
• 1100 block of Casey – business license check
• 200 block of Barr Road – stolen and towed auto
• 1400 block of Hickory Ridge – suspicious person
Saturday, June 27
• 400 block of NE Greystone Drive – fireworks
• 800 block of San-Kar – disturbance
• 1000 block of Clover Court – 911 hangup
• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – fireworks
• 200 block of Barr Road – citizen contact
• 100 block of SW Eagles Parkway – noise complaint
• 200 block of R.D. Mize Road – bond and citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 1500 block of Whispering Court – disturbance
• 1000 block of SW Montana Ridge Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 300 block of Front Street – citizen contact
Sunday, June 28
• 2100 block of Sycamore – noise complaint
• 1100 block of Main Street – abandoned auto
• 700 block of Main Street – animals at large
• U.S. 40 and Meadow Road – abandoned auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of E. Harris – alarm
• 100 block of W. Harris – noise complaint
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – civil standby
Monday, June 29
• East city limits – prisoner transport
• Jaclyn and Hanna Court – careless and imprudent drivers
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – check the well-being
• West city limits – suspicious vehicle
• 2100 block of Sweetgum Court – abandoned auto
• 900 block of Ryan Road – motor vehicle accident
• U.S. 40 – careless and imprudent driver
• West city limits – prisoner transport
• 1600 block of Hilltop Lane – abandoned auto
• 1200 block of NW Phelps Court – citizen assist
• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – private tow
Tuesday, June 30
• 100 block of NE McQuerry Road – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – missing person
• 700 block of Main Street – fingerprints
• 700 block of Baytree Circle – disturbance
• 800 block of Shorthorn – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• Ashley Drive – fireworks
• Sni-A-Bar – suspicious person