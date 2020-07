Independence Police are investigating after midday shooting Thursday at a gas station left at least one person wounded.

The shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at U.S. 40 and Crysler Avenue in southwest Independence. According to police, the incident involved people who shot at each other. One person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers searched the area for other possible witnesses. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 816-836-3600.