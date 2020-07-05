Tuesday, June 23
Found property
• 9:42 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. 14th Terr.
Hit and run
• 7:53 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 4:32 p.m., address not provided
Identity theft
• 10:22 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 8:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Stealing
• 4:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing motor vehicle
• 3:21 p.m., 400 block of N.W. 36th St. Terr.
Warrant
• 11:37 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 11:56 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Wednesday, June 24
Found property
• 12:15 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Harassment
• 11:24 a.m., 400 block of N.E. Highland Lane
Injured animal
• 8:07 a.m., address not provided
Intoxicated subject
• 1:27 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Missing person
• 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:33 a.m., address not provided
• 9:05 a.m., address not provided
• 4:24 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 4:27 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 6:12 p.m., 1100 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Narcotics
• 9:56 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Physical disturbance
• 7:38 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. 23rd St.
Private property tow
• 5:17 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Shooting
• 11:02 a.m., 300 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Thursday, June 25
Animal abuse
• 3:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Assault
• 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Check welfare
• 10:24 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Confined animal
• 7:58 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 16th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 3:21 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Property damage
• 4:45 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 10 p.m., 900 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Friday, June 26
Aggressive dog
• 10:57 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Assault
• 5:44 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Confined animal
• 8:35 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 16th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:02 a.m., address not provided
Pedestrian check
• 2:27 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 3:45 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 11:37 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Warrant
• 1:17 P.M., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Saturday, June 27
Assault
• 9 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Burglary
• 6:22 a.m., 600 block of S.W. 13th St. (2)
• 6:30 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Fire EMS assist
• 11:38 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Range St.
Property damage
• 12 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Knox Pl.
• 2 a.m., 500 block of S.W. 15th St.
Sunday, June 28
Aggressive dog
• 5:58 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Westminster Road
Animal bite
• 7:32 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. 22nd St.
Assault
• 3:41 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Assist outside agency
• 2:15 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Ex parte service
• 1:46 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Found child
• 6:30 a.m., Corner of S.W. Victor Dr. and S.W. Westminister Road
Found property
• 1:44 p.m., 100 block of N.W. 4th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:01 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
* 7:51 p.m., address not provided
Physical disturbance
• 10:58 a.m., 500 block of N.E. Knox St.
• 12:37 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Stealing
• 3:56 p.m., 4300 block of N.W. Cortland Dr.
• 10:57 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Suicidal subject
• 10:42 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane
Warrant
• 3:01 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 8:29 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.