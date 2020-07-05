Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.
Hy-Vee, 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected June 15.
• Sanitized water not available at food prep area.
Rosie’s Cafe, 10690 E. U.S. 40, inspected June 16. No critical violations found.
Hacienda Vieja, 3681 Noland Road, inspected June 18.
• Vent hoods found missing vent filters and covered in grease.
• Sanitized water not available at food prep area.
McAlister’s Deli, 19130 E. 39th St., inspected June 18. No critical violations found.