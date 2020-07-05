Sunday

Jul 5, 2020 at 1:45 PM


Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.


Hy-Vee, 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected June 15.


• Sanitized water not available at food prep area.


Rosie’s Cafe, 10690 E. U.S. 40, inspected June 16. No critical violations found.


Hacienda Vieja, 3681 Noland Road, inspected June 18.


• Vent hoods found missing vent filters and covered in grease.


• Sanitized water not available at food prep area.


McAlister’s Deli, 19130 E. 39th St., inspected June 18. No critical violations found.