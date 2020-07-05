During the week of July 6, COVID-19 testing is being offered in Jackson County through the Jackson County Health Department and the Truman Medical Centers.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing testing for persons who are asymptomatic as well as for those who do have symptoms. All testing provided by the Jackson County Health Department is free for residents of Jackson County, but please call 816-513-6008 to register before going to the testing site. Health Department testing sites for the week of July 6 are:

• Monday, Central High School, 3221 Indiana Ave., Kansas City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Independence Boulevard Christian Church, 606 Gladstone Ave., Kansas City, 11 a.m., to 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Trails West Branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 11401 E. 23rd St. S., Independence, 11 a.m., to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Center Middle School, 326 E. 103rd St., Kansas City, 11 a.m., to 4 p.m.

In addition, both Truman Medical Centers sites will provide testing, but only for persons experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at both Truman Medical Centers Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and TMC Hospital Hill, 2301 Holmes, Kansas City.

– The Examiner staff