As of Monday morning,1,399 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Eastern Jackson County, up 250 from the same time last week, according to the Jackson County Health Department. Since June 1 there have been nearly 800 new cases reported in the county outside of Kansas City.

The county is in its second week of a mandate that people wear face masks.

The case total includes 40 deaths, up from 36 last week, 142 hospitalizations (62 requiring intensive care), or about 10 percent of cases, and 497 presumed recoveries.

From more than 27,600 people tested, 5.07 percent have come back positive, but the rolling 14-day percentage has risen from near six percent in recent weeks to 7.1 percent as of Monday.

The Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, is monitoring 10 outbreaks as nursing home and similar facilities, which have accounted for 277 cases and 21 deaths. The three largest outbreaks have been at Manor Care Center in Independence (74 cases), Lee’s Summit Pointe and Rehabilitation (59 cases) and The Groves in Independence (46 cases).

The Health Department considers an outbreak concluded after two incubation periods – 28 days – since the first date of the last confirmed case.

The highest ZIP Code case totals in The Examiner coverage area, according to the Health Department:

• 64055 (southern Independence); 172 cases, or 506 per 100,000 residents.

• 64052 (southwest Independence); 120 cases, or 597 per 100,000 residents.

• 64050 (northern Independence and Sugar Creek); 119 cases, or 533 per 100,000 residents.

• 64075 (central easternmost area of Jackson County, including Oak Grove); 47 cases, or 374 per 100,000 residents.

• 64081 (southern and western Lee’s Summit); 96 cases, or 396 per 100,000 residents.

• 64015 (western Blue Springs); 82 cases, or 261 per 100,000 residents.

• 64014 (eastern Blue Springs); 74 cases, or 297 per 100,000 residents.

The Manor and Groves outbreaks account for part of the high totals in 64055 and 64050, and Pointe and Rehab accounts for part of the 64081 total.

Metrowide, as of Sunday, there were 10,297 cases and 284 deaths, according a database maintained by the Mid-America Regional Council.

