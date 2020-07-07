Name: Molly Dawson

High school: William Chrisman

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: McCoy Award for Academic Excellence, AP Scholar with Honor, Independence Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Major extracurricular activities: Scholar Bowl, Chamber Orchestra.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

All of my history/social sciences teachers, Andrew Smithson, Pamela Staford and Jason Grubb. Despite being an artist and always intending to go to school for art, the classes with these teachers made me strive to succeed in school the most.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

Though I applied and was accepted to multiple art schools and initially intended on leaving the state, current events have made it very difficult within the past few months to do so, which led to my final decision to attend KCAI (Kansas City Art Institute), as it is effectively an art school with programs I am interested in, as well as close to home.

What are your plans after college?

I hope to become a freelance illustrator and be able to be my own boss. In light of the events of 2020, I find that it is very important to dedicate myself to activism within local, national and global politics as well.