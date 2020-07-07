A Blue Springs Police Department dispatcher allegedly used a state records database while on the job last year to search for a neighbor with whom she’d been feuding.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jessica Smith, 41, with one count of misuse of official information by a public servant, or an alternative count of tampering with computer data – both misdemeanors. If convicted, Smith faces up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

According to court records, Smith twice searched the state criminal justice records system in the morning hours of July 7, 2019 to search for any records related to a man who lives near her in rural Higginsville. Both Smith and man told investigators they had an ongoing feud.

Blue Springs Police did not receive any calls related to the man that day or the day before, and the man has never been part of a vehicle stop or criminal investigation from the department, according to court records.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.