Wednesday is the last day to register to vote for the Aug. 4 primary election in Missouri. Voters who move to a new county or voting jurisdiction must register with their new address to be eligible to vote.

Registration can be done on the Jackson County Election Board website: www.jcebmo.org. A copy of your ID must be included for an online application.

Applications for absentee or mail-in ballots for the Aug. 4 election must be received by July 22. Applications can be obtained on the Election Board website or by visiting the board’s office at 215 N. Liberty St., Independence, on the north side of the Square.

The state of Missouri is allowing all voters to vote by mail this year, but the ballot envelope has to be notarized.

There are separate rules for absentee voting. Those wishing to cast an absentee vote meet one of seven criteria:

• Absence on election day.

• Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability (including caring for such a person).

• Religious belief or practice.

• Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than my polling place.

• Incarceration, though with all the necessary qualifications for voting.

• Participation in the address confidentiality program because of safety concerns.

• Contracted or at risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Absentee ballot applications can be faxed to 816-325-4642, emailed to absentee@jcebmo.org.

They can be mailed to:

Jackson County Election Board

P.O. Box 296

Independence, MO 64051.

Mail-in applications can be mailed to the office or dropped off in person.

For absentee ballots, a notary is not needed for those incapacitated or those with or at-risk for COVID-19. Absentee ballots can be mailed to the office or returned in person, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.

For the Nov. 3 general election, absentee and mail-in applications must be received by Oct. 21.

Those with questions or who need more information can call 816-325-4600 or visit www.jcebmo.org.