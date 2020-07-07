There are several current programs at the Mid-Continent Public Library:

• This summer the library is inviting poets ages 14 and above to submit previously unpublished works. A poetry anthology will be released in April 2021 which will include many of the submitted works. Deadline for submitting original works will be Aug. 31.

• The library is mailing out prizes earned by young readers who have logged more than 3.5 million minutes of reading so far this summer. Young readers must be registered and then log into Beanstack to receive books and have a chance to win prizes. This registration can be completed any time before July 31.

• If you have a library card, MyHeritage Library Edition, a genealogy resource, can now be accessed online from your home. Just sign in to mymcpl.org and look under the "Research" tab. MyHeritage Library Edition has historical records and family trees from more than 48 countries.

• The new East Lee’s Summit Branch, 2240 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, is open, complete with a drive-up window that allows reduced-contact pick-ups of books and other materials.

– The Examiner staff