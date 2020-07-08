Name: Mackensie Wagner

High school: Grain Valley

Class rank: 3

Academic honors: AP Scholar with Honor, Missouri Bright Flight Scholarship, KC Scholar, FBLA State Finalist, National Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: Student Government, varsity tennis.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. Eric Ball was my most inspirational teacher. I had him all four years of high school, as either my government teacher or Student Government adviser. He introduced me to my interest in politics and genuinely cares about helping his students become the best versions of themselves. My high school experience would not have been the same if I had not had him as a teacher.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending University of Missouri’s Honors College. I chose this school because I plan to major in environmental science and political science, and Mizzou offers the courses I need to help me reach my goals.

What are your plans after college?

I plan to attend law school and become an environmental lawyer. I want to use my career to make a difference in the world.